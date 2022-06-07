How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Stadler enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 65th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Stadler's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Stadler has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+5
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+8
$0
September 30 - October 3
Sanderson Farms Championship
MC
+17
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
