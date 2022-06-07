How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kevin Stadler plays a shot from the bunker during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Stadler enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 65th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Stadler's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Stadler has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +8 $0 September 30 - October 3 Sanderson Farms Championship MC +17 $0

