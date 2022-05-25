How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he took 41st in the PGA Championship, shooting +5 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time Streelman played this course (2021), he finished 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
