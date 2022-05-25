How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Kevin Streelman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he took 41st in the PGA Championship, shooting +5 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Streelman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

The last time Streelman played this course (2021), he finished 20th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

