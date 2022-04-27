How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Kevin Streelman is in 78th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
