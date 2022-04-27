How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Kevin Streelman takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Kevin Streelman is in 78th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000

Regional restrictions apply.