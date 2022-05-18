How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman, the No. 113 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
