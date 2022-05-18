Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Kevin Streelman waives to the fans after making his putt on the 8th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman, the No. 113 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Streelman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930

Regional restrictions apply.