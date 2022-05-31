How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kevin Streelman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman placed 13th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

TV: Golf Channel

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Course: Muirfield Village GC

Streelman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Over Streelman's last 11 trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 three times. His average finish at the course is 20th.

Streelman has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last 11 trips to Muirfield Village GC.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Streelman finished 13th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

