How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman placed 13th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Over Streelman's last 11 trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 three times. His average finish at the course is 20th.
- Streelman has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last 11 trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Streelman finished 13th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)