How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman hits the course in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Streelman didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
