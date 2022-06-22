May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kevin Streelman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman hits the course in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Streelman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Streelman didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111

