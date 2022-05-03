How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kevin Streelman finished the weekend at E, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Streelman placed 32nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
