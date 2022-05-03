How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Kevin Streelman takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kevin Streelman finished the weekend at E, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Streelman placed 32nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000

Regional restrictions apply.