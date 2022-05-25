How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kevin Tway plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Tway's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tway has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Tway did not make the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0

