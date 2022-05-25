Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kevin Tway plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tway's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Tway has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
  • Tway did not make the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-1

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+4

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

E

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+2

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+4

$0

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
