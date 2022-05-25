How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Tway's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tway has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Tway did not make the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
