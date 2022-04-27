How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kevin Tway plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

