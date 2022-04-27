How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
