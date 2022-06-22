How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kevin Tway plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he took 66th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tway has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Tway last played this course in 2021, placing 66th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

