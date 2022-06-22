How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he took 66th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tway has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Tway last played this course in 2021, placing 66th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)