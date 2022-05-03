How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway shot +9 and finished 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Tway competed at this course (2018), he finished 73rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
