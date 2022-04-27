How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat enters play in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 44th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Aphibarnrat will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
