How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished the weekend at -8, good for a 76th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Aphibarnrat has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Aphibarnrat did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250

