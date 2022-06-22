How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished the weekend at -8, good for a 76th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Aphibarnrat has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Aphibarnrat did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
How To Watch
