Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kiradech Aphibarnrat concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Aphibarnrat will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Aphibarnrat placed 48th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0

