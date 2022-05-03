How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kiradech Aphibarnrat concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking an improved score.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Aphibarnrat will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Aphibarnrat placed 48th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
