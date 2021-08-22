August 22, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is so much to win or lose in Boise, Idaho today as the Korn Ferry Tour gets closer to the playoffs!
Author:

Two monster round threes (-8, 63) from Scott Gutschewski (-17) and Kiradech Aphibarnat (-15) and two more steady rounds from Kelly Kraft (-15) and Ben Taylor (-15) have set the backdrop for the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

Who is going to step in front of the pack for the win today?

How to Watch:

Date: August 22, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gutschewski’s son has been on a track to be a PGA golfer like his dad with a strong amateur golf career. Would be really cool to see his dad win in Idaho:

Gutschewski was consistent in the first three rounds of the tournament, but really sprung to life in the third round. He countered four bogeys with 13 birdies in his first 54 holes. Then he went off for seven birdies and one awesome eagle on the 16th hole to push out in front for the lead.

With the stakes high, 25 players getting their PGA Tour Card and only the Top 75 getting the chance to make the playoffs for that very chance, this is a massive day of golf.

Will it be an underdog victory in Idaho making the final two events that much more exciting on the Korn Ferry Tour?

Regional restrictions may apply.

Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
