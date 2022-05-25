How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 69th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Hickok last played this course in 2021, placing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
