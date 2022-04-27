How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok enters play in Vallarta, Mexico ranked No. 143 in the world, and is seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)