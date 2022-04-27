How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Kramer Hickok hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok enters play in Vallarta, Mexico ranked No. 143 in the world, and is seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Hickok's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000

