How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Kramer Hickok missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better result May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Hickok's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hickok has finished below par twice.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

