How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Kramer Hickok missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better result May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hickok has finished below par twice.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
