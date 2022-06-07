How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC after a 64th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
