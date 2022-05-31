How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Kramer Hickok missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hickok's Statistics
- Hickok has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)