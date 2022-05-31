How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Kramer Hickok plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Kramer Hickok missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Hickok's Statistics

Hickok has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 69 +11 $24,625 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0

