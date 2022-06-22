How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok will appear in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 61st-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Hickok competed at this course (2021), he placed second.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
