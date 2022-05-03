How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok shot +3 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hickok's Statistics
- Hickok has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)