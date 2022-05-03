How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Kramer Hickok hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok shot +3 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hickok's Statistics

Hickok has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hickok has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600

