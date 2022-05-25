Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Kurt Kitayama missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
