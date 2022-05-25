Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Kurt Kitayama missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Kitayama's Statistics

Kitayama has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0

