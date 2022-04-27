How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Kitayama's Statistics

Kitayama has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 3 -8 $552,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

