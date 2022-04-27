How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
3
-8
$552,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
