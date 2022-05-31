How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
