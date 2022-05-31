How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Kitayama's Statistics

Kitayama has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

