How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Kurt Kitayama putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama looks to perform better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this event in 2020 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kitayama's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367

Regional restrictions apply.