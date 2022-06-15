How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama looks to perform better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this event in 2020 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Kitayama's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
