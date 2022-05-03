How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Kitayama's Statistics

Kitayama has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 2 -16 $552,367 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 3 -8 $552,000

