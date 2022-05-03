How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a second-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
2
-16
$552,367
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
3
-8
$552,000
