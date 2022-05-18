How to Watch Kyle Mendoza at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 PGA Championship is underway, and Kyle Mendoza is in 114th position with a score of +5.
Mendoza's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Mendoza has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Mendoza has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
