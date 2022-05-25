How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 41st-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Lee's Statistics

Lee has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Lee has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2020, Lee missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 1 -26 $1,638,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0

