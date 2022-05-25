How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 41st-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Lee has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2020, Lee missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
1
-26
$1,638,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
