How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.41-ranked player in the world, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, looks to repeat his winning performance from the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
1
-26
$1,638,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
