Mar 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee hits his drive on the first tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No.41-ranked player in the world, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, looks to repeat his winning performance from the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lee's Statistics

Lee has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 1 -26 $1,638,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.