How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 2- 5, Kyoung-Hoon Lee will try to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +10 and placed 65th at Colonial Country Club.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Lee has an average finish of 46th over his last three trips to this course.

Lee qualified for the weekend in each of his last three events at Muirfield Village GC.

Lee last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 65th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 1 -26 $1,638,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

