How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 2- 5, Kyoung-Hoon Lee will try to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +10 and placed 65th at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lee has an average finish of 46th over his last three trips to this course.
- Lee qualified for the weekend in each of his last three events at Muirfield Village GC.
- Lee last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 65th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
1
-26
$1,638,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)