How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 73rd shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Lee placed 73rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
1
-26
$1,638,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)