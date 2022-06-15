How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee hits his drive on the first tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Kyoung-Hoon Lee ended the weekend at +6, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for a higher finish.

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 1 -26 $1,638,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150

