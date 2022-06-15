How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Kyoung-Hoon Lee ended the weekend at +6, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for a higher finish.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
1
-26
$1,638,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)