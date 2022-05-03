Skip to main content

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 58th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2021.

Lee's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Lee has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+4

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+5

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+8

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

55

+2

$46,200

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

42

+7

$37,464

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
download
