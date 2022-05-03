How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 58th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2021.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lee has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
