How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 58th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2021.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Lee's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lee has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464

