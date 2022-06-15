How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Laird Shepherd looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Shepherd's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Shepherd has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Shepherd has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+22
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
