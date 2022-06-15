How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

02/19/19 Taya Gray, Special to the Desert Sun University of Stirling golfer Laird Shepherd approaches the 14th green of the Greg Norman Course at PGA West during The Prestige tournament in La Quinta on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. PrestigeScottishPlayerLairdShepherd01

Laird Shepherd looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shepherd's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Shepherd has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Shepherd has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +22 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.