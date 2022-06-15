Skip to main content

How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

02/19/19 Taya Gray, Special to the Desert Sun University of Stirling golfer Laird Shepherd approaches the 14th green of the Greg Norman Course at PGA West during The Prestige tournament in La Quinta on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. PrestigeScottishPlayerLairdShepherd01

Laird Shepherd looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Laird Shepherd at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: NBC
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shepherd's Statistics

  • Over his last four rounds, Shepherd has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Shepherd has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+22

$0

July 15-18

The Open Championship

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
