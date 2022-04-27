How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Griffin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
