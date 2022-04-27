How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Lanto Griffin is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Griffin's Statistics

Griffin has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Griffin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.