How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Lanto Griffin (left), Cameron Young (center) and Francesco Molinari (right) line up their putts on the 17th green of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Lanto Griffin will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -13 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the PGA Championship

Griffin's Statistics

  • Griffin has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Griffin has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

51

-13

$21,635

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

6

-3

$303,750

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

15

-10

$104,187

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+2

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

53

-2

$20,244

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
