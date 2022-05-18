How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -13 at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Griffin has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)