How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lanto Griffin ended the weekend at +9, good for a 60th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Griffin wound up 44th in his only recent finish at this course.
- In his last three attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)