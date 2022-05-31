How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Lanto Griffin plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lanto Griffin ended the weekend at +9, good for a 60th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Griffin's Statistics

Griffin will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Griffin wound up 44th in his only recent finish at this course.

In his last three attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

He missed the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.