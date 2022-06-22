How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 70th shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Griffin last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 70th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
How To Watch
