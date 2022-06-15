How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he took 35th shooting +5 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Griffin has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
