How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 15th-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Griffin competed at this course (2018), he finished 64th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)