Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Hodges' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0

