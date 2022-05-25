How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hodges' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)