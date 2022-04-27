How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valero Texas Open, Lee Hodges struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
70
+9
$41,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
