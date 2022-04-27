How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valero Texas Open, Lee Hodges struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 70 +9 $41,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000

