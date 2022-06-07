How to Watch Lee Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.