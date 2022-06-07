How to Watch Lee Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
