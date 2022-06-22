How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Lee Hodges finished the weekend at E, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hodges has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
