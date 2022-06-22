How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Lee Hodges finished the weekend at E, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hodges has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

