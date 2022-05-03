How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
70
+9
$41,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
