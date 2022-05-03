How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Lee Hodges hits out of a bunker during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 70 +9 $41,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0

