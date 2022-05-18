How to Watch Lee Westwood at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 71st in this tournament a year ago, Lee Westwood has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Lee Westwood at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Westwood's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Westwood has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)