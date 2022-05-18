How to Watch Lee Westwood at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Lee Westwood waits to putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 71st in this tournament a year ago, Lee Westwood has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

How to Watch Lee Westwood at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Westwood's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Westwood has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720

