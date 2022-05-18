How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Louis Oosthuizen putts on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Oosthuizen looks for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship after he finished second shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oosthuizen's Statistics

Oosthuizen has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

Over his last 10 rounds, Oosthuizen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

Regional restrictions apply.