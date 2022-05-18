How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Louis Oosthuizen looks for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship after he finished second shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oosthuizen's Statistics
- Oosthuizen has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Oosthuizen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)