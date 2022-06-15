How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Louis Oosthuizen hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 60th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Oosthuizen's Statistics
- Oosthuizen has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Oosthuizen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
