How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Louis Oosthuizen putts on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Oosthuizen hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 60th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent competition.

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oosthuizen's Statistics

Oosthuizen has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

Over his last 10 rounds, Oosthuizen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133

