September 16, 2021
How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first of three rounds in the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic kicks off today, and if last year is any indication of the play this year, it will be a must-watch.
Author:

Defending champion Georgia Hall will not be playing this week to defend her crown, meaning there will be a new champion this year! 

Hall was able to win in an exciting playoff in last year's tournament, so hopefully golfers will bring that level of play and drama this year too. The tournament was moved from the Columbia Edgewater Country Club to the Oregon Golf Club at West Linn due to safety concerns. Who is going to come out on top and win this LPGA Tour event?

How to Watch the Cambia Portland Classic:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Cambia Portland Classic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year the tournament went to a playoff with Hall outlasting Ashleigh Buhai in a two-hole playoff to win after shooting 12 under par over the three-day tournament:

One golfer to keep an eye on is Canadian Brooke Henderson. She has a total of 10 LPGA Tour victories under her belt already, three of them coming in this region of the Pacific Northwest. She dominated this tournament in 2015 and then defended her crown the next year.

Other notables in the field include Brittany Altomare, Carlota Ciganda, Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee, Stacy Lewis and Angel Yin.

Green won the tournament in dominant fashion as well in 2019 with Lewis winning in 2017. This field includes four of the last six winners of the tournament. 

Only Henderson, Suzann Pettersen and Annika Sörenstam have won this tournament two times. Henderson could make history with a win, but Green could also snag her second title. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

